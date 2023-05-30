American International Group Inc. Sells 5,803 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 231,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,358 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,527,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,483,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,987 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.