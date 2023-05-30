Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.63 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

