American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,536 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

