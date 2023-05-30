Creative Planning Purchases 726 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

