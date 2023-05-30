Creative Planning Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Creative Planning increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.