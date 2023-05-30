Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,940 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Public Storage worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.75.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA stock opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

