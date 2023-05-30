Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 56,845 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1,584.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,845 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.