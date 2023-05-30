Korea Investment CORP Has $48.01 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $48,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

NYSE ITW opened at $225.07 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

