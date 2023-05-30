American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,475,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,330,000 after buying an additional 232,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

