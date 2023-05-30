Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.45% of Boise Cascade worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 41.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 522,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

