American International Group Inc. Buys 7,820 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,228,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average is $170.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

