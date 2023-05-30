Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,577,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

