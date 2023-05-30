New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 114.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

