Creative Planning Acquires 51,672 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.