Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.