Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after acquiring an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $217.07 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.93. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

