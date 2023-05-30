ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in APA were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

