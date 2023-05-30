Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Welltower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after buying an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3,979.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.