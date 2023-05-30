American International Group Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

