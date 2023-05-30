Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.