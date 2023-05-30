Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 178.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $5,538,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Biogen by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 65,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,932 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

BIIB opened at $298.66 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.54 and a 12-month high of $319.74. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.30 and its 200 day moving average is $286.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

