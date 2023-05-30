Schroder Investment Management Group Has $14.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,610 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,736,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,803,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,904,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,250,000 after purchasing an additional 729,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

