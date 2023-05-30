ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,590 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

