ING Groep NV Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.
Valero Energy Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
