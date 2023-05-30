ING Groep NV Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.