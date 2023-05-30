Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

