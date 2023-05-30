Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in THOR Industries by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in THOR Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after buying an additional 291,421 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 1,493.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 259,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.