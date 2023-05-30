AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in AECOM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

