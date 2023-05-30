BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $550.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.