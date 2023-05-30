Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. FIX reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 165,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

FIXX stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,926.25% and a negative return on equity of 64.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

