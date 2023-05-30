Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.34. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

