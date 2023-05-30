AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.46.

A number of research firms have commented on ALA. CSFB lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$23.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.74 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.88583 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

