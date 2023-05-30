Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 521,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $865.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

