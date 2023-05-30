B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms recently commented on BGS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 598,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 505.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 595,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $939.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.73%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

