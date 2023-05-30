Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DUFRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dufry in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

