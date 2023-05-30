THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on THG from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

THG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. THG has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$0.69.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

