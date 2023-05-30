Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of XPOF opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $734,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $352,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,969 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,301.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,419 shares of company stock worth $16,447,906. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $448,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.