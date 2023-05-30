Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

