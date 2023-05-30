Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of analysts have commented on STEM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Stem has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock worth $297,875. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $33,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stem by 87.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.