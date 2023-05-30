REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in REE Automotive by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 195,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.
REE Automotive Trading Down 2.6 %
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.