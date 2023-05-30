Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Grows By 23.2%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
EPAM opened at $258.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
