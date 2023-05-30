Short Interest in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Grows By 23.2%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $258.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

