Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.8 %

BOH opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

In other news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,962,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

