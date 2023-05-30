Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance
Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.
About Crimson Wine Group
