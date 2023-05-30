Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

