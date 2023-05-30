Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.6 days.

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CADNF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

