Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.