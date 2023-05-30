Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
