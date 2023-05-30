Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Increases By 24.1%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 152,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HRTG opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.68. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $174.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

