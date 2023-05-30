Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 236,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

