DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 9.3 %

DRTT opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,428,232 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

