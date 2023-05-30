CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shell by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $262,275,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

SHEL opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

