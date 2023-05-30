6,384 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after buying an additional 8,407,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 879,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -317.23%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

See Also

