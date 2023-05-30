CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Robert Half International by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

